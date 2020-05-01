3332 Bryant Avenue South

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home close to many parks and lakes! This home includes lots of storage space, walk in closets, beautiful hardwood floors, laundry, a screened in front porch, a detached garage, and a great partially fenced in backyard!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/ThL52nwaLQA



Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, Cable, Telephone & Internet



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.