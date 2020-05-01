All apartments in Minneapolis
3332 Bryant Avenue South
Last updated October 29 2019

3332 Bryant Avenue South

3332 Bryant Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3332 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home close to many parks and lakes! This home includes lots of storage space, walk in closets, beautiful hardwood floors, laundry, a screened in front porch, a detached garage, and a great partially fenced in backyard!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/ThL52nwaLQA

Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, Cable, Telephone & Internet

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

