All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3324 Hennepin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3324 Hennepin Avenue
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

3324 Hennepin Avenue

3324 Hennepin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
East Calhoun
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3324 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55408
East Calhoun

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Huge apartment right on Hennepin Ave, blocks to Lake Calhoun and the heart of Uptown. Being so close to everything including Calhoun Sq, Lake Calhoun, Lake Harriet, numberous reustrautns, bars and shops within blocks, on the bus line to downtown and Edina (across the street), fully fenced in backyard, granite countertops, fire pit, ample street parking + optional garage, remodeled kitchen this is a unique Uptown apt. The loft is HUGE and there are 3 big bedrooms on main fl, plus a small sun room overlooking the large fenced-in tree covered backyard with fire pit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 Hennepin Avenue have any available units?
3324 Hennepin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3324 Hennepin Avenue have?
Some of 3324 Hennepin Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 Hennepin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3324 Hennepin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 Hennepin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3324 Hennepin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3324 Hennepin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3324 Hennepin Avenue offers parking.
Does 3324 Hennepin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3324 Hennepin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 Hennepin Avenue have a pool?
No, 3324 Hennepin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3324 Hennepin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3324 Hennepin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 Hennepin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3324 Hennepin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Edition
511 South 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University