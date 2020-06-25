3324 Hennepin Avenue

Amenities

Huge apartment right on Hennepin Ave, blocks to Lake Calhoun and the heart of Uptown. Being so close to everything including Calhoun Sq, Lake Calhoun, Lake Harriet, numberous reustrautns, bars and shops within blocks, on the bus line to downtown and Edina (across the street), fully fenced in backyard, granite countertops, fire pit, ample street parking + optional garage, remodeled kitchen this is a unique Uptown apt. The loft is HUGE and there are 3 big bedrooms on main fl, plus a small sun room overlooking the large fenced-in tree covered backyard with fire pit