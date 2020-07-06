All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:15 AM

3313 37th Ave S - 2

3313 37th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3313 37th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Longfellow

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Free laundry! 1 bed + office South Minneapolis!

Please note-only virtual showing option allowed during this time**

Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath upper level duplex located in Longfellow neighborhood.
Bonus space that can be used as an office.

Just half a block from Longfellow Park, or a short walk to the light rail line.
Great location near shopping and dining options.
Pet-friendly! Free laundry!

Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
No felonies or evictions
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=Gas/elec/any options utility and 50% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill
Utilities paid by owner=Snow/lawn care
2 pets-dogs or cats with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below to do a virtual showing:

https://middlewest.box.com/s/5dx14t4k0dp76wkd11w9c5fpaftxjycx

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 37th Ave S - 2 have any available units?
3313 37th Ave S - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3313 37th Ave S - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3313 37th Ave S - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 37th Ave S - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3313 37th Ave S - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3313 37th Ave S - 2 offer parking?
No, 3313 37th Ave S - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3313 37th Ave S - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 37th Ave S - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 37th Ave S - 2 have a pool?
No, 3313 37th Ave S - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3313 37th Ave S - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3313 37th Ave S - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 37th Ave S - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3313 37th Ave S - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 37th Ave S - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 37th Ave S - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

