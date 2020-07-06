3313 37th Ave S - 2

Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Free laundry! 1 bed + office South Minneapolis!



Please note-only virtual showing option allowed during this time**



Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath upper level duplex located in Longfellow neighborhood.

Bonus space that can be used as an office.



Just half a block from Longfellow Park, or a short walk to the light rail line.

Great location near shopping and dining options.

Pet-friendly! Free laundry!



Min. credit score=680

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant=Gas/elec/any options utility and 50% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill

Utilities paid by owner=Snow/lawn care

2 pets-dogs or cats with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



Copy and paste the link below to do a virtual showing:



https://middlewest.box.com/s/5dx14t4k0dp76wkd11w9c5fpaftxjycx