3311 Fremont Avenue North

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f4918a6092 ---- Very large basement apartment features fresh paint throughout entire unit, large family room, eat in kitchen, a master bed/bath with an office. Bedrooms/bathrooms are located at the front and back of unit to allow for plenty of privacy. Heat and water are included. Shared laundry. One off street parking spot included in rent. Tenant responsible for electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.