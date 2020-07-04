All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated August 4 2019 at 4:24 PM

3311 Fremont Avenue North

3311 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3311 Fremont Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f4918a6092 ---- Very large basement apartment features fresh paint throughout entire unit, large family room, eat in kitchen, a master bed/bath with an office. Bedrooms/bathrooms are located at the front and back of unit to allow for plenty of privacy. Heat and water are included. Shared laundry. One off street parking spot included in rent. Tenant responsible for electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Fremont Avenue North have any available units?
3311 Fremont Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3311 Fremont Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Fremont Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Fremont Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 3311 Fremont Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3311 Fremont Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 3311 Fremont Avenue North offers parking.
Does 3311 Fremont Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 Fremont Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Fremont Avenue North have a pool?
No, 3311 Fremont Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 3311 Fremont Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3311 Fremont Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Fremont Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 Fremont Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3311 Fremont Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 3311 Fremont Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

