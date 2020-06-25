All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 4 2019 at 3:56 AM

3255 South 15th Avenue - 1

3255 15th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

3255 15th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Description:-
- COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!!
- Located 1 block from Powderhorn Park
- Gleaming Hardwood Floors
- Formal Dining Room with Built in Buffet
- Natural Wood Work
- HUGE rooms
- Private balcony
- Modern kitchen granite counters and stainless steel appliances
- Beautifully tiled bathroom with IN FLOOR HEAT!
- On site laundry
- Completely new energy efficient windows
- High efficiency boiler
- Gorgeous backyard with patio for entertaining and raised beds for gardening.

Great Location:
- Located on a quiet residential street just a block from Powderhorn Park
- Walk Score of 80 (Very Walkable), Transit score of 58 (Good Transit), Bike score 90 (Biker's Paradise)
- Close to Midtown Global Market, Matt's Bar, Ingebretsen's, Taco Taxi, Aldi, Target, Cub Foods, the post office
- Convenient to public transportation: Lake Street/Midtown Blue line Light rail & the #27 Bus Line

Lease Terms:
- Monthly rent of $1795
- Tenant pay heat and electric
- Landlord pays water, sewer, garbage
- Lease Duration of 12 months preferred
- Security Deposit is 1 Month of Rent
- No Smoking and No Pets

Tenant Selection Criteria:
- No Felonies or Criminal Record for the past 5 years
- No Evictions in past 5 years
- Verifiable Positive Rental history of at least 3 years (or home ownership)
- Verifiable Source of Income at least 3.5 times the monthly rent
- Positive employment and credit histories
- Application fee of $45 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3255 South 15th Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3255 South 15th Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3255 South 15th Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3255 South 15th Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3255 South 15th Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3255 South 15th Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 South 15th Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3255 South 15th Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3255 South 15th Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 3255 South 15th Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3255 South 15th Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3255 South 15th Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 South 15th Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3255 South 15th Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3255 South 15th Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3255 South 15th Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3255 South 15th Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3255 South 15th Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
