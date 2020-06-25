3255 South 15th Avenue - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Description:-

- COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!!

- Located 1 block from Powderhorn Park

- Gleaming Hardwood Floors

- Formal Dining Room with Built in Buffet

- Natural Wood Work

- HUGE rooms

- Private balcony

- Modern kitchen granite counters and stainless steel appliances

- Beautifully tiled bathroom with IN FLOOR HEAT!

- On site laundry

- Completely new energy efficient windows

- High efficiency boiler

- Gorgeous backyard with patio for entertaining and raised beds for gardening.



Great Location:

- Located on a quiet residential street just a block from Powderhorn Park

- Walk Score of 80 (Very Walkable), Transit score of 58 (Good Transit), Bike score 90 (Biker's Paradise)

- Close to Midtown Global Market, Matt's Bar, Ingebretsen's, Taco Taxi, Aldi, Target, Cub Foods, the post office

- Convenient to public transportation: Lake Street/Midtown Blue line Light rail & the #27 Bus Line



Lease Terms:

- Monthly rent of $1795

- Tenant pay heat and electric

- Landlord pays water, sewer, garbage

- Lease Duration of 12 months preferred

- Security Deposit is 1 Month of Rent

- No Smoking and No Pets



Tenant Selection Criteria:

- No Felonies or Criminal Record for the past 5 years

- No Evictions in past 5 years

- Verifiable Positive Rental history of at least 3 years (or home ownership)

- Verifiable Source of Income at least 3.5 times the monthly rent

- Positive employment and credit histories

- Application fee of $45 per adult