Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3254 Emerson Ave S 1

3254 Emerson Avenue South · (507) 323-9858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3254 Emerson Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,325

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1355 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1st Floor 3 bedroom in Uptown - Property Id: 307058

Beautiful large 2 bedrooms and a smaller room that you can use as an extra bedroom, play room or office. All original hardwood floors with gorgeous built-ins in the dining room. Middle bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Updated kitchen, fully remodeled bathroom, and your own private, lockable laundry room in the basement. A lot of windows that bring in great natural light. Enjoy the proximity to Lake St and Bde Maka Ska Lake (formally known as Lake Calhoun) while nestled in a quiet neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3254-emerson-ave-s-minneapolis-mn-unit-1/307058
Property Id 307058

(RLNE5950917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3254 Emerson Ave S 1 have any available units?
3254 Emerson Ave S 1 has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3254 Emerson Ave S 1 have?
Some of 3254 Emerson Ave S 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3254 Emerson Ave S 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3254 Emerson Ave S 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3254 Emerson Ave S 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3254 Emerson Ave S 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3254 Emerson Ave S 1 offer parking?
No, 3254 Emerson Ave S 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3254 Emerson Ave S 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3254 Emerson Ave S 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3254 Emerson Ave S 1 have a pool?
No, 3254 Emerson Ave S 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3254 Emerson Ave S 1 have accessible units?
No, 3254 Emerson Ave S 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3254 Emerson Ave S 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3254 Emerson Ave S 1 has units with dishwashers.
