3254 Emerson Ave S 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1st Floor 3 bedroom in Uptown - Property Id: 307058



Beautiful large 2 bedrooms and a smaller room that you can use as an extra bedroom, play room or office. All original hardwood floors with gorgeous built-ins in the dining room. Middle bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Updated kitchen, fully remodeled bathroom, and your own private, lockable laundry room in the basement. A lot of windows that bring in great natural light. Enjoy the proximity to Lake St and Bde Maka Ska Lake (formally known as Lake Calhoun) while nestled in a quiet neighborhood.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3254-emerson-ave-s-minneapolis-mn-unit-1/307058

Property Id 307058



(RLNE5950917)