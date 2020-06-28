All apartments in Minneapolis
3228 Grand Ave.

3228 Grand Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3228 Grand Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
IT'S AN UPTOWN THING... - True to Its Core - This 1,600 SF 1900 SFH Exemplifies its Old World Charm...Featuring Original Woodwork, Hardwood Floors, 9 Foot Ceilings, and Other Quaint Qualities, Including Granite Kitchen Counters & SS Appliances! With 3 BR + Office / 1.5 BA / 1 CAR Detached Garage - It's Perfect for 3 Roommates; but, Not to Exceed 3 if Unrelated, due to City Licensing Laws...Other Details Apply:

Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Rent = $1,995/Month
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent (Minimum) + Pet Deposit, If Applicable
Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit
Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Available = 10/1/19!
Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, Phone, Cable, Internet, Snow Removal!
Owner Utilities = Lawn Care

(RLNE2532777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3228 Grand Ave. have any available units?
3228 Grand Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3228 Grand Ave. have?
Some of 3228 Grand Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 Grand Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3228 Grand Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 Grand Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3228 Grand Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3228 Grand Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3228 Grand Ave. offers parking.
Does 3228 Grand Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3228 Grand Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 Grand Ave. have a pool?
No, 3228 Grand Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3228 Grand Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3228 Grand Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 Grand Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3228 Grand Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
