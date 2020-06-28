3228 Grand Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

IT'S AN UPTOWN THING... - True to Its Core - This 1,600 SF 1900 SFH Exemplifies its Old World Charm...Featuring Original Woodwork, Hardwood Floors, 9 Foot Ceilings, and Other Quaint Qualities, Including Granite Kitchen Counters & SS Appliances! With 3 BR + Office / 1.5 BA / 1 CAR Detached Garage - It's Perfect for 3 Roommates; but, Not to Exceed 3 if Unrelated, due to City Licensing Laws...Other Details Apply:



Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)

Rent = $1,995/Month

Deposit = 1 Month's Rent (Minimum) + Pet Deposit, If Applicable

Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit

Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)

Available = 10/1/19!

Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, Phone, Cable, Internet, Snow Removal!

Owner Utilities = Lawn Care



