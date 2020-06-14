315 W River Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Enjoy scenic views of the Mississippi River, West River Parkway and Nicollet Island from this beautiful Renaissance on the River 3BR, 4BA, with 2 garage stalls. Townhome features include fully remodeled kitchen with custom built in breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances, gas range, large kitchen island, additional built in pantry storage, large balcony off kitchen, dual living room with fireplace and large windows with amazing views, fantastic oversized master suite with private balcony and sweeping views of Mississippi River, tons of storage throughout the unit, and more! Included in rent: 2 indoor garage stalls, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet. Unit is currently occupied and may only be available for video tour.