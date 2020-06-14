All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 315 W River Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
315 W River Parkway
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:20 PM

315 W River Parkway

315 West River Parkway · (612) 254-0149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Warehouse District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

315 West River Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Enjoy scenic views of the Mississippi River, West River Parkway and Nicollet Island from this beautiful Renaissance on the River 3BR, 4BA, with 2 garage stalls. Townhome features include fully remodeled kitchen with custom built in breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances, gas range, large kitchen island, additional built in pantry storage, large balcony off kitchen, dual living room with fireplace and large windows with amazing views, fantastic oversized master suite with private balcony and sweeping views of Mississippi River, tons of storage throughout the unit, and more! Included in rent: 2 indoor garage stalls, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet. Unit is currently occupied and may only be available for video tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 W River Parkway have any available units?
315 W River Parkway has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 W River Parkway have?
Some of 315 W River Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 W River Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
315 W River Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 W River Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 315 W River Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 315 W River Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 315 W River Parkway does offer parking.
Does 315 W River Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 W River Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 W River Parkway have a pool?
No, 315 W River Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 315 W River Parkway have accessible units?
No, 315 W River Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 315 W River Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 W River Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 315 W River Parkway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
The Paxon
360 N 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Minneapolis 220
2611 Pleasant Avenue S #201
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity