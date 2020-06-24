3118 Bloomington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Powderhorn Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
2BD/1BA $1175.00 available 4/6. The property is located right off of main arteries for Minneapolis. The property is updated and in good condition. The property owner does not participate in housing assistance.
Website: https://twincitieshomerental.com Schedule a showing: https://calendly.com/brent-52tchomerental
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 have any available units?
3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.