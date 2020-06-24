All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2
Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2

3118 Bloomington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3118 Bloomington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
2BD/1BA $1175.00 available 4/6. The property is located right off of main arteries for Minneapolis. The property is updated and in good condition. The property owner does not participate in housing assistance.

Website: https://twincitieshomerental.com
Schedule a showing: https://calendly.com/brent-52tchomerental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 have any available units?
3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 have?
Some of 3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 Bloomington Ave Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southsider Apartments
3029 22nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University