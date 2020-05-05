3117 S.15th Ave

Amenities

Property is located in the Powderhorn neighborhood in

Minneapolis Only one block from the 68 acre Park it is named after and its central feature Powderhorn Lake. The park includes play grounds, ball fields ice rink, park building that hosts community activities and educational classes. A great place to walk the dog or cross country ski. Easy access to bike trails to the lakes. Living here you feel connected, with Metro Transit Bus line on the corner and Hiawatha light rail station 6 blocks east. Getting on or off interstate 35 94 or 394 is a snap. This building features reserved off street parking, large on site laundry, spacious well lit hallways, some utilities paid, cable ready.



Blocks to Downtown

Bus on corner

Light Rail

Close to U of M

Easy access I35,

I94,I394,Hwy55

Close to The

Greenway

Off Street Parking

Close to Phillips

Park

Close to Major

Shopping

Small Building

Great Service



Kitchen Amenities:

Electric Range

Refrigerator

Microwave

Range Hood

Cabinet Space

Dining Area



Utilities Included

Heat Water

Trash