3117 S.15th Ave

Amenities
Property is located in the Powderhorn neighborhood in
Minneapolis Only one block from the 68 acre Park it is named after and its central feature Powderhorn Lake. The park includes play grounds, ball fields ice rink, park building that hosts community activities and educational classes. A great place to walk the dog or cross country ski. Easy access to bike trails to the lakes. Living here you feel connected, with Metro Transit Bus line on the corner and Hiawatha light rail station 6 blocks east. Getting on or off interstate 35 94 or 394 is a snap. This building features reserved off street parking, large on site laundry, spacious well lit hallways, some utilities paid, cable ready.
Blocks to Downtown
Bus on corner
Light Rail
Close to U of M
Easy access I35,
I94,I394,Hwy55
Close to The
Greenway
Off Street Parking
Close to Phillips
Park
Close to Major
Shopping
Small Building
Great Service
Kitchen Amenities:
Electric Range
Refrigerator
Microwave
Range Hood
Cabinet Space
Dining Area
Utilities Included
Heat Water
Trash