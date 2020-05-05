All apartments in Minneapolis
3117 S.15th Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

3117 S.15th Ave

3117 15th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

3117 15th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
parking
playground
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Property is located in the Powderhorn neighborhood in
Minneapolis Only one block from the 68 acre Park it is named after and its central feature Powderhorn Lake. The park includes play grounds, ball fields ice rink, park building that hosts community activities and educational classes. A great place to walk the dog or cross country ski. Easy access to bike trails to the lakes. Living here you feel connected, with Metro Transit Bus line on the corner and Hiawatha light rail station 6 blocks east. Getting on or off interstate 35 94 or 394 is a snap. This building features reserved off street parking, large on site laundry, spacious well lit hallways, some utilities paid, cable ready.

Blocks to Downtown
Bus on corner
Light Rail
Close to U of M
Easy access I35,
I94,I394,Hwy55
Close to The
Greenway
Off Street Parking
Close to Phillips
Park
Close to Major
Shopping
Small Building
Great Service

Kitchen Amenities:
Electric Range
Refrigerator
Microwave
Range Hood
Cabinet Space
Dining Area

Utilities Included
Heat Water
Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 S.15th Ave have any available units?
3117 S.15th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3117 S.15th Ave have?
Some of 3117 S.15th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 S.15th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3117 S.15th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 S.15th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3117 S.15th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3117 S.15th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3117 S.15th Ave offers parking.
Does 3117 S.15th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 S.15th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 S.15th Ave have a pool?
No, 3117 S.15th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3117 S.15th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3117 S.15th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 S.15th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3117 S.15th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

