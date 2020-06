Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage

Spacious 2 BR + den lower level duplex in a prime location just off Lake Street a couple blocks from Lake Calhoun and steps from everything you need in the heart of Uptown. This unit has lots of character featuring hardwood, built ins, and spacious kitchen. It also includes on site laundry, one stall detached garage, and huge porch. The price includes water, garbage, sewage, snow and lawn maintenance. Call anytime to set up a showing.