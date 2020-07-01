3035 25th Ave NW D

Amenities

Unit D Available 04/15/20 Townhome Available For Rent - Property Id: 210838



The Brittany's Townhomes and Apartments located in NW Rochester, Minnesota currently has a three bedroom end unit townhome available for rent in April! We are located just a small walk/ hop' away from IBM and Mayo Clinic Park and Ride program. Your private entrance and attached two car garage are just a few of the features! The townhome has 1600 square feet of living space, spread across three floors. There are three bedrooms & two and a half baths. There is also a full kitchen and washer, dryer and gas fireplace in unit! $1475, annual lease must be signed. No pets allowed. Contact The Brittany's for a private tour by emailing inquiry@thebrittanys.com, call 507-280-8859 or visit our website at www.thebrittanys.com. The Brittanys is managed by Nancy Nelson, a licensed real estate broker with The Nelson Companies, an equal housing opportunity provider. We were recently nominated for 2019 Elite 1% Power Rankings from J Turner Research, this is a Multifamily Executive. Contact us today!

No Pets Allowed



