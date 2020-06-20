3024 Humboldt Avenue S

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool

Renters Warehouse is proud to present this 2 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Uptown. Just blocks from Hennepin & Lake and Lake Calhoun. Available for a July 1 move in. Featuring an updated kitchen with dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and warm cherry cabinets, an updated bath and hardwood flooring. Two off street parking spaces are included with rent. The only utility you'll pay is electric. Sorry no pets. Shared laundry on the lower level. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $1,599 Security Deposit: $1,599) Tenant application is $55. Not approved for Section 8. Book all showings online copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/2020/gallery