3024 Humboldt Avenue S
Last updated June 19 2020 at 5:29 PM

3024 Humboldt Avenue S

3024 Humboldt Avenue South · (952) 470-8888
Location

3024 Humboldt Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
Renters Warehouse is proud to present this 2 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Uptown. Just blocks from Hennepin & Lake and Lake Calhoun. Available for a July 1 move in. Featuring an updated kitchen with dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and warm cherry cabinets, an updated bath and hardwood flooring. Two off street parking spaces are included with rent. The only utility you'll pay is electric. Sorry no pets. Shared laundry on the lower level. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $1,599 Security Deposit: $1,599) Tenant application is $55. Not approved for Section 8. Book all showings online copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/2020/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Humboldt Avenue S have any available units?
3024 Humboldt Avenue S has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Humboldt Avenue S have?
Some of 3024 Humboldt Avenue S's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Humboldt Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Humboldt Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Humboldt Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 3024 Humboldt Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3024 Humboldt Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Humboldt Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 3024 Humboldt Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 Humboldt Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Humboldt Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 3024 Humboldt Avenue S has a pool.
Does 3024 Humboldt Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 3024 Humboldt Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Humboldt Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 Humboldt Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
