Last updated May 17 2019 at 5:13 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3020 University Ave S.E - 202
3020 University Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
3020 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Prospect Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 202 have any available units?
3020 University Ave S.E - 202 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3020 University Ave S.E - 202 currently offering any rent specials?
3020 University Ave S.E - 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 University Ave S.E - 202 pet-friendly?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 202 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 202 offer parking?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 202 does not offer parking.
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 202 have a pool?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 202 does not have a pool.
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 202 have accessible units?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3020 University Ave S.E - 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3020 University Ave S.E - 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
