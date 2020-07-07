All apartments in Minneapolis
3017 19th Ave S - 1

3017 19th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3017 19th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Corcoran

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just Updated & pet friendly-2 bedroom, South Minneapolis!

Don't miss this freshly painted, spacious unit with hardwood floors just refinished!
Unit is sparkling!
Pet Friendly 2 bed/1 bath South Minneapolis!
Located just blocks from South High School and Hiawatha Ave.

App must view the unit before applying
Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
No felonies or evictions
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=Gas/elec/any optional utility and 25% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill
Utilities paid by owner=Snow/lawn care
1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/5c9098c09b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 19th Ave S - 1 have any available units?
3017 19th Ave S - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 19th Ave S - 1 have?
Some of 3017 19th Ave S - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 19th Ave S - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3017 19th Ave S - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 19th Ave S - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3017 19th Ave S - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3017 19th Ave S - 1 offer parking?
No, 3017 19th Ave S - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3017 19th Ave S - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 19th Ave S - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 19th Ave S - 1 have a pool?
No, 3017 19th Ave S - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3017 19th Ave S - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3017 19th Ave S - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 19th Ave S - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3017 19th Ave S - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

