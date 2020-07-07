3017 19th Ave S - 1

Amenities
Just Updated & pet friendly-2 bedroom, South Minneapolis!
Don't miss this freshly painted, spacious unit with hardwood floors just refinished!
Unit is sparkling!
Pet Friendly 2 bed/1 bath South Minneapolis!
Located just blocks from South High School and Hiawatha Ave.
App must view the unit before applying
Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=Gas/elec/any optional utility and 25% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill
Utilities paid by owner=Snow/lawn care
1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/5c9098c09b