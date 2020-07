Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Impressive top floor condo in restored mansion. Large windows on three sides allows for plenty of natural light. Very spacious master suite.The second bedroom is complete with it's own private bath. You will love the well designed kitchen, large center island plus plenty of counter and cabinet space. Main floor half bath.Two parking spaces in heated, underground garage. Walk to Loring Park, Walker Art Center, restaurants and shops.