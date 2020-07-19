All apartments in Minneapolis
2935 Thomas Ave N
2935 Thomas Ave N

2935 North Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2935 North Thomas Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2935 Thomas Ave N Available 09/01/20 Story-and-a-half with Central A/C, huge yard, spacious upstairs bedroom, and close to everything! - For faster service make sure to fill out the online information request. If you call, it will delay a response.

Wooden floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a giant bedroom upstairs for privacy, and minutes from downtown. Two bedrooms and a bathroom on the main floor and an open basement with TONS of storage. It even has central A/C!

The house is located on a quiet, tree-lined street and includes a single car garage and plenty of space for playing in the yard.

(RLNE4219243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2935 Thomas Ave N have any available units?
2935 Thomas Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2935 Thomas Ave N have?
Some of 2935 Thomas Ave N's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2935 Thomas Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2935 Thomas Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2935 Thomas Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2935 Thomas Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2935 Thomas Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2935 Thomas Ave N offers parking.
Does 2935 Thomas Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2935 Thomas Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2935 Thomas Ave N have a pool?
No, 2935 Thomas Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2935 Thomas Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2935 Thomas Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2935 Thomas Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2935 Thomas Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
