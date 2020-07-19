Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

2935 Thomas Ave N Available 09/01/20 Story-and-a-half with Central A/C, huge yard, spacious upstairs bedroom, and close to everything! - For faster service make sure to fill out the online information request. If you call, it will delay a response.



Wooden floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a giant bedroom upstairs for privacy, and minutes from downtown. Two bedrooms and a bathroom on the main floor and an open basement with TONS of storage. It even has central A/C!



The house is located on a quiet, tree-lined street and includes a single car garage and plenty of space for playing in the yard.



(RLNE4219243)