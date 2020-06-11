2924 30th Avenue S

Amenities

This nicely updated South Minneapolis home is the perfect place to be if you're looking to be only 8-15 minutes to downtown and is near shopping, restaurants and nightlife in the Longfellow neighborhood. Main floor laundry room / Office (which easily could convert to a 3rd bedroom if desired) along with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs. Spacious kitchen with brand new appliances and flooring. You'll find a good sized backyard with trees and a fire pit and is fenced in. Off street parking in the backyard or on-street in the front.