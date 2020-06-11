All apartments in Minneapolis
2924 30th Avenue S

2924 30th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2924 30th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Longfellow

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
This nicely updated South Minneapolis home is the perfect place to be if you're looking to be only 8-15 minutes to downtown and is near shopping, restaurants and nightlife in the Longfellow neighborhood. Main floor laundry room / Office (which easily could convert to a 3rd bedroom if desired) along with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs. Spacious kitchen with brand new appliances and flooring. You'll find a good sized backyard with trees and a fire pit and is fenced in. Off street parking in the backyard or on-street in the front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 30th Avenue S have any available units?
2924 30th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2924 30th Avenue S have?
Some of 2924 30th Avenue S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2924 30th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2924 30th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 30th Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 2924 30th Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2924 30th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2924 30th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 2924 30th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2924 30th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 30th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 2924 30th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 2924 30th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2924 30th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 30th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2924 30th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

