Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool

ANOTHER LISTING FROM JORDAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 1BR/1BA home is available for a 4/1 move in! Amazing central uptown location! Walking distance to grocery, food, and entertainment! Includes in unit Washer/Dryer (RENT: $1,499)(SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,499) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: No Pets allowed). To schedule a showing please request and follow instructions via ShowMojo!