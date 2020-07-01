All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

2812 Fremont Ave S

2812 Fremont Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2812 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing Uptown location, Must-See Single Family Home!! NOVEMBER! - This property has it all! Some of the many great features you'll enjoy include:

- This is a 1, potentially 2 bedroom house
- Updated kitchen with breakfast bar
- Large master bedroom and master bath
- Fenced in yard
- Porch
- 2 car garage included
- Washer/dryer
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood floors
- Plenty of storage space
- and MUCH more!

For questions or to schedule a showing please contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred).

Tenant will be responsible for all utilities.

(RLNE5219261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 Fremont Ave S have any available units?
2812 Fremont Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2812 Fremont Ave S have?
Some of 2812 Fremont Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 Fremont Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Fremont Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Fremont Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2812 Fremont Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2812 Fremont Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2812 Fremont Ave S offers parking.
Does 2812 Fremont Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2812 Fremont Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Fremont Ave S have a pool?
No, 2812 Fremont Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Fremont Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2812 Fremont Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Fremont Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2812 Fremont Ave S has units with dishwashers.

