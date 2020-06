Amenities

Beautiful Single Family Home Uptown Mpls (Lyn-Lake) - Beautiful Single Family Home in the Heart of Uptown in the Lyn/Lake neighborhood. This Spacious 3 bedroom is move in ready just in time for Spring. Walk to Restaurants and Shops, right on the Green-way you can ride your bike almost anywhere. Public transportation is blocks away, off street parking is available for one car. Large back yard, pets are welcome !



* We do not rent our residential properties to businesses including group homes

* Please submit a guest card to schedule a showing



