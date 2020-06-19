All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:13 AM

2753 Hennepin Ave

2753 Hennepin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2753 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
coffee bar
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
Unique open floor plan uptown loft available for rent May 1, 2019. Month to month lease at this time. Other lease terms may be available in future.

1200 square foot loft is comprised of living/dining area, kitchen, toilet room (toilet and sink), bathroom (bathtub/shower and sink), lofted storage area, and bedroom area.

Close to everything: 2 blocks from Lake of the Isles, on bus line, coffee shops, restaurants, and Calhoun Square is down the street.

Tall ceilings, exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, and large windows adorn this one of a kind property. The bedroom area is separate from the living area, but there is no actual wall/door so this is technically a studio. Best for a couple or single person.

Located in a commercial building on the second floor, this loft is the only residential property inside the building. This means you'll have to respect the noise level during the daytime, but you'll get to be as noisy as you like after 9-10 pm when all of the businesses close. This space is located above a restaurant which has a blower vent that causes some white noise in the bedroom area from 8 am to 10 pm. This isn't a problem for us as we're not usually in the bedroom area at those times, but may cause bother to those irritated by white noise.

There are some weird idiosyncrasies about this space. It's a mix of urban luxury and industrial. The right renter will appreciate its uniqueness and overlook some flaws. The kitchen cabinets don't have doors, the ceiling is exposed. It's certainly not a cookie cutter place like other uptown properties.

No pets or smoking, no large parties, and no criminal activity is allowed. Security deposit of 1 months rent required at lease signing. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, composting, recycling. Renter responsible for internet, and electricity. Heat is split among building tenants and is billed separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2753 Hennepin Ave have any available units?
2753 Hennepin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2753 Hennepin Ave have?
Some of 2753 Hennepin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2753 Hennepin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2753 Hennepin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 Hennepin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2753 Hennepin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2753 Hennepin Ave offer parking?
No, 2753 Hennepin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2753 Hennepin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2753 Hennepin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 Hennepin Ave have a pool?
No, 2753 Hennepin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2753 Hennepin Ave have accessible units?
No, 2753 Hennepin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 Hennepin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2753 Hennepin Ave has units with dishwashers.
