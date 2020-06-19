2753 Hennepin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities coffee bar internet access

Unique open floor plan uptown loft available for rent May 1, 2019. Month to month lease at this time. Other lease terms may be available in future.



1200 square foot loft is comprised of living/dining area, kitchen, toilet room (toilet and sink), bathroom (bathtub/shower and sink), lofted storage area, and bedroom area.



Close to everything: 2 blocks from Lake of the Isles, on bus line, coffee shops, restaurants, and Calhoun Square is down the street.



Tall ceilings, exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, and large windows adorn this one of a kind property. The bedroom area is separate from the living area, but there is no actual wall/door so this is technically a studio. Best for a couple or single person.



Located in a commercial building on the second floor, this loft is the only residential property inside the building. This means you'll have to respect the noise level during the daytime, but you'll get to be as noisy as you like after 9-10 pm when all of the businesses close. This space is located above a restaurant which has a blower vent that causes some white noise in the bedroom area from 8 am to 10 pm. This isn't a problem for us as we're not usually in the bedroom area at those times, but may cause bother to those irritated by white noise.



There are some weird idiosyncrasies about this space. It's a mix of urban luxury and industrial. The right renter will appreciate its uniqueness and overlook some flaws. The kitchen cabinets don't have doors, the ceiling is exposed. It's certainly not a cookie cutter place like other uptown properties.



No pets or smoking, no large parties, and no criminal activity is allowed. Security deposit of 1 months rent required at lease signing. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, composting, recycling. Renter responsible for internet, and electricity. Heat is split among building tenants and is billed separately.