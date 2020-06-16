2742 California St, NE Unit #1

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Completely Remodeled Duplex, Rare Location Available in Northeast Minneapolis Arts District! 3 beds 1 bath! - This duplex was completely remodeled in 2018 including brand new flooring throughout, stainless steal appliances, bathroom tile,paint, trim, etc. Both units are 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom with a living room and updated kitchen. There is a new charter school across from the property and it's close distance to Betty Dangers, Stanley's, Psycho Suzies, 56 brewing, Hai Hai and more. It is also a 3-blocks to the river, park and trails. 3 beds 1 bath, 1200+sf! No pets, street parking!

600+credit

text\call Brent w/the Dreamteam of NRG today!

214-791-0479

WE ARE OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS AS THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED.



https://viewer.divein.studio/story/WOK-bjW



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5712511)