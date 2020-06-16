All apartments in Minneapolis
2742 Northeast California Street · No Longer Available
Location

2742 Northeast California Street, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Marshall Terrace

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
recently renovated
stainless steel
Completely Remodeled Duplex, Rare Location Available in Northeast Minneapolis Arts District! 3 beds 1 bath! - This duplex was completely remodeled in 2018 including brand new flooring throughout, stainless steal appliances, bathroom tile,paint, trim, etc. Both units are 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom with a living room and updated kitchen. There is a new charter school across from the property and it's close distance to Betty Dangers, Stanley's, Psycho Suzies, 56 brewing, Hai Hai and more. It is also a 3-blocks to the river, park and trails. 3 beds 1 bath, 1200+sf! No pets, street parking!
600+credit
text\call Brent w/the Dreamteam of NRG today!
214-791-0479
WE ARE OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS AS THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED.

https://viewer.divein.studio/story/WOK-bjW

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5712511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2742 California St, NE Unit #1 have any available units?
2742 California St, NE Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2742 California St, NE Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2742 California St, NE Unit #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2742 California St, NE Unit #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2742 California St, NE Unit #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2742 California St, NE Unit #1 offer parking?
No, 2742 California St, NE Unit #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2742 California St, NE Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2742 California St, NE Unit #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2742 California St, NE Unit #1 have a pool?
No, 2742 California St, NE Unit #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2742 California St, NE Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 2742 California St, NE Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2742 California St, NE Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2742 California St, NE Unit #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2742 California St, NE Unit #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2742 California St, NE Unit #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
