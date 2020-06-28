2726 Grand Avenue South - 1

Amenities
The lower unit is an open floor plan combination living room, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen has a peninsula and gas range, stainless steel sink and track lighting. There is plenty of storage, including a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Coin-operated laundry in the basement. Pet Friendly.
Landlord is responsible for water/sewer, trash, and snow removal.
Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, cable, and internet.
Up/down duplex in the Whittier neighborhood Walk to restaurants and shops along Lyndale, Nicollet or Lake street. Building is a block to the Mid-town Greenway and Mid-town Market. Both units have front porches, high ceilings and lots of light. Additional features: level backyard. Also, a large shop room at the back of the building