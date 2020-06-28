All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

2726 Grand Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Whittier

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
The lower unit is an open floor plan combination living room, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen has a peninsula and gas range, stainless steel sink and track lighting. There is plenty of storage, including a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Coin-operated laundry in the basement. Pet Friendly.

Landlord is responsible for water/sewer, trash, and snow removal.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, cable, and internet.
Up/down duplex in the Whittier neighborhood Walk to restaurants and shops along Lyndale, Nicollet or Lake street. Building is a block to the Mid-town Greenway and Mid-town Market. Both units have front porches, high ceilings and lots of light. Additional features: level backyard. Also, a large shop room at the back of the building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 Grand Avenue South - 1 have any available units?
2726 Grand Avenue South - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2726 Grand Avenue South - 1 have?
Some of 2726 Grand Avenue South - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 Grand Avenue South - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2726 Grand Avenue South - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 Grand Avenue South - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2726 Grand Avenue South - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2726 Grand Avenue South - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2726 Grand Avenue South - 1 offers parking.
Does 2726 Grand Avenue South - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2726 Grand Avenue South - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 Grand Avenue South - 1 have a pool?
No, 2726 Grand Avenue South - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2726 Grand Avenue South - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2726 Grand Avenue South - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 Grand Avenue South - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2726 Grand Avenue South - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
