2717 Girard Ave. S. 101

Amenities
Unit 101 Available 06/01/19 2717 Girard Ave. S - Property Id: 918
Spacious corner unit in the heart of Uptown! 3BR, 2BA, light, bright and open floor plan, modern fixtures, stainless appliances, tiled baths, hardwood floors, and bonus sun room. Off-street parking. Walking distance to Bde Maka Ska; Lake of Isles, great location! Lease starting June 1st. Please contact for details.
DETAILS
Rent: $2,100/mo
Deposit: $2,100
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 three-quarter
Parking: 2 off-street spots (tandem)
Laundry: In unit washer and dryer
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for electric and cable/internet - heat and water included in rent
Pets: Considered with additional monthly charge and deposit
* Stainless steel appliances
* Refrigerator
* Gas Range/Oven
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Garbage Disposal
* Front-load Washer & Dryer
* Updated Bathrooms
* Hardwood Floors
* Bonus Sunroom
* Large Storage Space
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/918
Property Id 918
(RLNE4845798)