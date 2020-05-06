All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

2717 Girard Ave. S. 101

2717 Girard Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Unit 101 Available 06/01/19 2717 Girard Ave. S - Property Id: 918

Spacious corner unit in the heart of Uptown! 3BR, 2BA, light, bright and open floor plan, modern fixtures, stainless appliances, tiled baths, hardwood floors, and bonus sun room. Off-street parking. Walking distance to Bde Maka Ska; Lake of Isles, great location! Lease starting June 1st. Please contact for details.

DETAILS
Rent: $2,100/mo
Deposit: $2,100
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 three-quarter
Parking: 2 off-street spots (tandem)
Laundry: In unit washer and dryer
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for electric and cable/internet - heat and water included in rent
Pets: Considered with additional monthly charge and deposit

* Stainless steel appliances
* Refrigerator
* Gas Range/Oven
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Garbage Disposal
* Front-load Washer & Dryer
* Updated Bathrooms
* Hardwood Floors
* Bonus Sunroom
* Large Storage Space
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/918
Property Id 918

(RLNE4845798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets Allowed:

