2717 Girard Ave. S. 101

Unit 101 Available 06/01/19 2717 Girard Ave. S - Property Id: 918



Spacious corner unit in the heart of Uptown! 3BR, 2BA, light, bright and open floor plan, modern fixtures, stainless appliances, tiled baths, hardwood floors, and bonus sun room. Off-street parking. Walking distance to Bde Maka Ska; Lake of Isles, great location! Lease starting June 1st. Please contact for details.



DETAILS

Rent: $2,100/mo

Deposit: $2,100

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 three-quarter

Parking: 2 off-street spots (tandem)

Laundry: In unit washer and dryer

Utilities: Tenant is responsible for electric and cable/internet - heat and water included in rent

Pets: Considered with additional monthly charge and deposit



Property Id 918



