2712 Dupont Avenue South

Amenities
Apartment Details:
- 2nd Floor Apt in Duplex
- 1250 Sq. Ft.
- Very attentive landlord (lives onsite on the 1st floor)
- Large bedrooms with nice closet space
- Large, brand new back deck (9 x 12’)
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Hardwood floors throughout
- New high efficient windows
- Ceiling fans in every bedroom
Amenities:
- 2 Garage parking spots included with monthly rent
- W/D In Unit (New in 2019)
-
- High Efficient HVAC System w/ Central Air
- Dishwasher
- Wired for High Speed Internet/Fiber (US Internet)
Location Details:
Fantastic location in the heart of uptown. This is the best location to walk to Hennepin Ave, Lyndale Ave, or Calhoun Square very easily.
- 3 blocks to Calhoun Square
- 2 Blocks to the Greenway and easy access to biking and Uptown Lakes
- 5 Blocks to Lake of the Isles
- 4 Blocks to LynLake
Rental Terms
Rent: $2,400
Utilities: Tenant pay electric and heat (~$113/month); Landlord pays Water/Sewer/Trash
Available: 08/01/2020
Security Deposit: $2,400
Must have clean rental history, background, etc.
Rental discounts available in exchange for snow removal and lawn care services upon request