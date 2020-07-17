All apartments in Minneapolis
2712 Dupont Avenue South

2712 Dupont Avenue South · (608) 438-6536
Location

2712 Dupont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Hill East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apt #2 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
Apartment Details: 
- 2nd Floor Apt in Duplex - 1250 Sq. Ft. 
- Very attentive landlord (lives onsite on the 1st floor) 
- Large bedrooms with nice closet space 
- Large, brand new back deck (9 x 12’) - Stainless Steel Appliances 
- Hardwood floors throughout 
- New high efficient windows 
- Ceiling fans in every bedroom

 Amenities: 
- 2 Garage parking spots included with monthly rent
- W/D In Unit (New in 2019) -
- High Efficient HVAC System w/ Central Air 
- Dishwasher 
- Wired for High Speed Internet/Fiber (US Internet) 

Location Details: 
Fantastic location in the heart of uptown. This is the best location to walk to Hennepin Ave, Lyndale Ave, or Calhoun Square very easily. 
- 3 blocks to Calhoun Square 
- 2 Blocks to the Greenway and easy access to biking and Uptown Lakes
- 5 Blocks to Lake of the Isles 
- 4 Blocks to LynLake

Rental Terms
Rent: $2,400
Utilities: Tenant pay electric and heat (~$113/month); Landlord pays Water/Sewer/Trash
Available: 08/01/2020
Security Deposit: $2,400
Must have clean rental history, background, etc.
Rental discounts available in exchange for snow removal and lawn care services upon request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 Dupont Avenue South have any available units?
2712 Dupont Avenue South has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2712 Dupont Avenue South have?
Some of 2712 Dupont Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 Dupont Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2712 Dupont Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 Dupont Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2712 Dupont Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2712 Dupont Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 2712 Dupont Avenue South offers parking.
Does 2712 Dupont Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2712 Dupont Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 Dupont Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2712 Dupont Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2712 Dupont Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2712 Dupont Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 Dupont Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2712 Dupont Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
