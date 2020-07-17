2712 Dupont Avenue South

Amenities

Apartment Details:

- 2nd Floor Apt in Duplex - 1250 Sq. Ft.

- Very attentive landlord (lives onsite on the 1st floor)

- Large bedrooms with nice closet space

- Large, brand new back deck (9 x 12’) - Stainless Steel Appliances

- Hardwood floors throughout

- New high efficient windows

- Ceiling fans in every bedroom



Amenities:

- 2 Garage parking spots included with monthly rent

- W/D In Unit (New in 2019) -

- High Efficient HVAC System w/ Central Air

- Dishwasher

- Wired for High Speed Internet/Fiber (US Internet)



Location Details:

Fantastic location in the heart of uptown. This is the best location to walk to Hennepin Ave, Lyndale Ave, or Calhoun Square very easily.

- 3 blocks to Calhoun Square

- 2 Blocks to the Greenway and easy access to biking and Uptown Lakes

- 5 Blocks to Lake of the Isles

- 4 Blocks to LynLake



Rental Terms

Rent: $2,400

Utilities: Tenant pay electric and heat (~$113/month); Landlord pays Water/Sewer/Trash

Available: 08/01/2020

Security Deposit: $2,400

Must have clean rental history, background, etc.

Rental discounts available in exchange for snow removal and lawn care services upon request