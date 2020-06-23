2638 Bryant Ave S

2638 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408 Lowry Hill East
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Darling house in the heart of Uptown available immediately. Tons of historical charm with a clawfoot bathtub. Garage has an automatic opener plus an additional off street parking spot. Contact Sean today to set up a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
