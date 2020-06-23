All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2638 Bryant Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2638 Bryant Ave S
Last updated June 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

2638 Bryant Ave S

2638 Bryant Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Lowry Hill East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2638 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Darling house in the heart of Uptown available immediately. Tons of historical charm with a clawfoot bathtub. Garage has an automatic opener plus an additional off street parking spot. Contact Sean today to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2638 Bryant Ave S have any available units?
2638 Bryant Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2638 Bryant Ave S have?
Some of 2638 Bryant Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2638 Bryant Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2638 Bryant Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2638 Bryant Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2638 Bryant Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2638 Bryant Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2638 Bryant Ave S offers parking.
Does 2638 Bryant Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2638 Bryant Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2638 Bryant Ave S have a pool?
No, 2638 Bryant Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2638 Bryant Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2638 Bryant Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2638 Bryant Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2638 Bryant Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Paxon
360 N 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Edition
511 South 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University