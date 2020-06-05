Amenities

2616 Harriet Ave S #207 Available 02/15/19 Newly Updated 1 Br/1 Ba Condo w/Hdwd Flrs, SS Appl, AC, Off-St Parking in Uptown Mpls near Wedge Co-op! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.com



Located in Minneapolis near Lyndale Ave & 26th St within walking distance to Wedge Co-op, coffee shops, restaurants, entertainment & Whittier Park across the street.



This newly updated contemporary designed condo has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with new cabinets and counters. The dining room opens up to the living room for an open feel. This unit comes with one off-street assigned parking spot and a storage locker. Washer/dryer facilities are on site. Secured entry Included utilities: heat, water/sewer, garbage, lawn care/snow removal. Small pets considered. Not section 8 approved.



To schedule a showing call/txt: (952) 905-6505 or email Phil@citiesrentals.com



