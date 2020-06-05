All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2616 Harriet Ave S #207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2616 Harriet Ave S #207
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2616 Harriet Ave S #207

2616 Harriet Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Whittier
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2616 Harriet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2616 Harriet Ave S #207 Available 02/15/19 Newly Updated 1 Br/1 Ba Condo w/Hdwd Flrs, SS Appl, AC, Off-St Parking in Uptown Mpls near Wedge Co-op! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.com

Located in Minneapolis near Lyndale Ave & 26th St within walking distance to Wedge Co-op, coffee shops, restaurants, entertainment & Whittier Park across the street.

This newly updated contemporary designed condo has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with new cabinets and counters. The dining room opens up to the living room for an open feel. This unit comes with one off-street assigned parking spot and a storage locker. Washer/dryer facilities are on site. Secured entry Included utilities: heat, water/sewer, garbage, lawn care/snow removal. Small pets considered. Not section 8 approved.

To schedule a showing call/txt: (952) 905-6505 or email Phil@citiesrentals.com

(RLNE4678496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Harriet Ave S #207 have any available units?
2616 Harriet Ave S #207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 Harriet Ave S #207 have?
Some of 2616 Harriet Ave S #207's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 Harriet Ave S #207 currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Harriet Ave S #207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Harriet Ave S #207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2616 Harriet Ave S #207 is pet friendly.
Does 2616 Harriet Ave S #207 offer parking?
Yes, 2616 Harriet Ave S #207 offers parking.
Does 2616 Harriet Ave S #207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2616 Harriet Ave S #207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Harriet Ave S #207 have a pool?
No, 2616 Harriet Ave S #207 does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Harriet Ave S #207 have accessible units?
No, 2616 Harriet Ave S #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Harriet Ave S #207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 Harriet Ave S #207 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Harlo
18 15th Street West
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55792
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University