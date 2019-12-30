2615 39th Ave S 1

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 03/01/20 FOR RENT 1 Bedroom Duplex in Seward Neighborhood - Property Id: 31959



This 700 square foot 1 bedroom bungalow is available March 1st. Hardwood floors, clean and up-to-date kitchen and bath. Full PRIVATE basement provides ample storage and INCLUDES washer and dryer. Off-street parking. Private front and back entrances. In-wall AC. This home is located on a quiet dead-end, residential street and is only one block from the Mississippi River and West River Road Greenway. Walk or bike to the U of MN, parks, shopping, coffee shops, and restaurants. Easy access to freeway. Water, trash, and lawn mowing INCLUDED in rent. Month-to-month lease. NO smoking/NO pets. $950 rent plus deposit and utilities. Electronic rent payment required. References required. Owner is a licensed Realtor. Open house Saturday 1/18 from 11am-1pm. I look forward to meeting you personally and answering any questions at that time. There is NO application fee! I will have the applications and the lease for you to review during the open house. Email tedwestall@kw.com for more information.

No Pets Allowed



