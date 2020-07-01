All apartments in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
2604 South 8th Street - 1
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:39 AM

2604 South 8th Street - 1

2604 South 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2604 South 8th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55454
Cedar-Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath, main floor unit, has hardwood floors and freshly painted walls. It boasts a front porch with tons of windows for natural light. It offers lots of space for storage, a ceiling fan and a bonus room in the basement for extra living space. Private washer & dryer included. Parking is via city permit which is $25 for a year and parking is always available in front of the house.

Lease Terms: Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Water, sewer, trash and lawn care are included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets may be accepted based on the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Criteria: Prefer 600+ credit score. No evictions, judgements or felonies in last 7 years. Credit and background check required on all adults.
Freshly painted duplex with hardwood floors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 South 8th Street - 1 have any available units?
2604 South 8th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 South 8th Street - 1 have?
Some of 2604 South 8th Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 South 8th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2604 South 8th Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 South 8th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2604 South 8th Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2604 South 8th Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2604 South 8th Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 2604 South 8th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2604 South 8th Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 South 8th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2604 South 8th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2604 South 8th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2604 South 8th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 South 8th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 South 8th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

