2604 South 8th Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath, main floor unit, has hardwood floors and freshly painted walls. It boasts a front porch with tons of windows for natural light. It offers lots of space for storage, a ceiling fan and a bonus room in the basement for extra living space. Private washer & dryer included. Parking is via city permit which is $25 for a year and parking is always available in front of the house.



Lease Terms: Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Water, sewer, trash and lawn care are included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets may be accepted based on the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Criteria: Prefer 600+ credit score. No evictions, judgements or felonies in last 7 years. Credit and background check required on all adults.

Freshly painted duplex with hardwood floors!