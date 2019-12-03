Amenities

260 Xerxes Ave N Available 05/15/20 Bryn Mawr Single Family Home, Excellent Condition, Avail Mid May, Video Walk Through - This home will be available for a Mid May of June 1st move in, the house is in excellent condition. Located just off Theodore worth Park in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood you are close to downtown, the ground rounds, Utepils Brewery, and the flower garden.



The home has hardwood floors and an updated kitchen, the video walk through was just taken.



The main level of the home features the living room, full bath, second and third bedroom, and update kitchen. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom. Downstairs you have a large family room, full bath, utility area with washer and dryer. All mechanicals are updated.



As a tenant you will be responsible for all utilities and lawn and snow removal.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Any additional questions please call or email Billy.



