Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

260 Xerxes Ave N

260 Xerxes Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

260 Xerxes Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
260 Xerxes Ave N Available 05/15/20 Bryn Mawr Single Family Home, Excellent Condition, Avail Mid May, Video Walk Through - This home will be available for a Mid May of June 1st move in, the house is in excellent condition. Located just off Theodore worth Park in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood you are close to downtown, the ground rounds, Utepils Brewery, and the flower garden.

The home has hardwood floors and an updated kitchen, the video walk through was just taken.

The main level of the home features the living room, full bath, second and third bedroom, and update kitchen. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom. Downstairs you have a large family room, full bath, utility area with washer and dryer. All mechanicals are updated.

As a tenant you will be responsible for all utilities and lawn and snow removal.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Any additional questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE5713052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Xerxes Ave N have any available units?
260 Xerxes Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 Xerxes Ave N have?
Some of 260 Xerxes Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Xerxes Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
260 Xerxes Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Xerxes Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Xerxes Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 260 Xerxes Ave N offer parking?
No, 260 Xerxes Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 260 Xerxes Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 Xerxes Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Xerxes Ave N have a pool?
No, 260 Xerxes Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 260 Xerxes Ave N have accessible units?
No, 260 Xerxes Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Xerxes Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Xerxes Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

