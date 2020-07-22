/
east calhoun
334 Apartments for rent in East Calhoun, Minneapolis, MN
Last updated July 21 at 01:22 AM
2 Units Available
The Shores
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1197 sqft
BIGGER IS BETTER! Live in luxury in sought-after Uptown Minneapolis while enjoying the most square footage around! Calhoun Shores Apartments is located across the street from Lake Calhoun, within walking distance of Calhoun Square and situated on
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3104 James Ave South
3104 James Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,825
1895 sqft
Live steps from Bde Maka Ska- Lake Calhoun. A block from Uptown. One of the very best neighborhoods in Minneapolis. Remodeled kitchen and baths. Central A/C. Amazing light. 2-car garage. Front porch and back deck.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3540 Irving Avenue South
3540 Irving Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2995 sqft
Spacious lovely apartment in FANTASTIC location with views of Bde Maka Ska (Lake Calhoun). Living room has a wood-burning fireplace. Large dining room and fully equipped kitchen including dishwasher and disposal.
Results within 1 mile of East Calhoun
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
108 Units Available
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,184
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,402
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1032 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
47 Units Available
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,284
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,211
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
27 Units Available
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,235
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
38 Units Available
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,062
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,238
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
944 sqft
Convenience, location and luxury. These units are an oasis in a city lover's paradise. Close to all amenities. Luxury community features include 24- hour concierge, 24-hour gym, pool, spa and business center.
Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
39 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,451
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2222 Girard Ave S in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
12 Units Available
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,395
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
737 sqft
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
23 Units Available
The Lakes Residences
2622 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,835
1116 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,115
1961 sqft
Boutique and contemporary 1-2 bedroom residences. Apartments with studies. Lakefront penthouses for rent. Near West Lake Street in South Minneapolis. Ultra-luxuriant interiors with excellent views. Onsite laundry. Internet access and fire pit.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,285
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,611
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1162 sqft
Situated along the Midtown Greenway. Thoughtfully appointed apartments in a community boasting Lake Calhoun views. Amenities include a fitness club, heated swimming pool and rooftop lounge. Residents can relax in the on-site restaurant and bar.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Finally, what you have been searching for...
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,236
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
1037 sqft
A green living community just one block from Lyndale Avenue, this development offers a series of amenities, including LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and balconies.
Last updated July 21 at 03:43 PM
8 Units Available
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the old Rex Hardware site in the Whittier Neighborhood of Minneapolis— Rex26 apartments offer uniquely urban living right at Lyndale and 26th. Fill your world with the majesty and splendor you deserve. We’re here to help.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
30 Units Available
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,375
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1208 sqft
Conveniently situated in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. Luxury community featuring pool, fire pit and clubhouse. Tenants can enjoy granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 21 at 01:21 AM
7 Units Available
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$895
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fremont Apartments in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 21 at 01:19 AM
11 Units Available
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,299
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1155 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and quartz countertops. Underground parking garage, car wash service. Rooftop pool with jacuzzi and outdoor firepits. Convenient location in walkable Uptown neighborhood.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
15 Units Available
Marbella on Dean
3036 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,213
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,473
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,652
1085 sqft
Lake Calhoun Flats is near West Calhoun Parkway. Provides access to Uptown/Downtown Minneapolis' eclectic dining and premier retail. Features laundry facilities. Fine granite counters. Internet access and cafe. A pristine lake view.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,301
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
798 sqft
Opening Jan. 1, 2018, right off the Midtown Greenway. Newly constructed studio to three-bedroom units available. Conveniently located near fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly, lots of sunlight.
Last updated July 20 at 02:12 PM
10 Units Available
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$905
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,006
520 sqft
Adjacent to Lake Calhoun, West Calhoun's updated apartments feature new kitchens and many with lake views. The perfect home for those with a busy lifestyle.
Last updated July 20 at 02:11 PM
8 Units Available
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$970
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
885 sqft
The Calhoun & West Calhoun Apartments offer beautiful renovated apartment homes with a new fitness center, party room and much more! A brand new look for your new home! We are also in a convenient location.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,250
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Murals of LynLake is located at 2833 Lyndale Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management. The Murals of LynLake offers Studio, 1 bedroom, and 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 557 to 1416 sq.ft.
