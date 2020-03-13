All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

2525 Emerson Ave N

2525 Emerson Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Emerson Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available 06/01/19 Large Family Wanted: Section 8 Welcome! 6BR/3BA - Property Id: 105347

If your looking for a rare 6 bedroom 3 bathroom home in north MPLS that welcomes section 8 applicants, than look no further because this is the home for you.

This massive home sits on a large corner lot with a fenced in yard so the kids can play safely outside. The huge attached 2 car garage with additional off-street parking makes parking very convenient. The master bedroom has a bathroom attached and 2 additional bedrooms on the upper floor near by. There are 3 more bedrooms on the lower level making this a complete 6 bedroom home. With a bathroom on each level, you will never have to wait to use the restroom again! We are looking for a large family who would like to stay long term and we welcome section 8.

No Pets.
No Smoking.
Tenant Pay Utilities.
Must Provide 3 Good Past Landlord References.
Consider Credit Below 650 - Good Explanation.
Call or Email For A FREE Application.
Non-Refundable $45 Background Check.
Current Tenants Move Out 4/30/19.
No Interior Photos Yet...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105347
Property Id 105347

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4809974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Emerson Ave N have any available units?
2525 Emerson Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 Emerson Ave N have?
Some of 2525 Emerson Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Emerson Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Emerson Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Emerson Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Emerson Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2525 Emerson Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Emerson Ave N offers parking.
Does 2525 Emerson Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 Emerson Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Emerson Ave N have a pool?
No, 2525 Emerson Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Emerson Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2525 Emerson Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Emerson Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Emerson Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
