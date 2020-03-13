2525 Emerson Ave N

Amenities
Available 06/01/19 Large Family Wanted: Section 8 Welcome! 6BR/3BA - Property Id: 105347
If your looking for a rare 6 bedroom 3 bathroom home in north MPLS that welcomes section 8 applicants, than look no further because this is the home for you.
This massive home sits on a large corner lot with a fenced in yard so the kids can play safely outside. The huge attached 2 car garage with additional off-street parking makes parking very convenient. The master bedroom has a bathroom attached and 2 additional bedrooms on the upper floor near by. There are 3 more bedrooms on the lower level making this a complete 6 bedroom home. With a bathroom on each level, you will never have to wait to use the restroom again! We are looking for a large family who would like to stay long term and we welcome section 8.
No Pets.
No Smoking.
Tenant Pay Utilities.
Must Provide 3 Good Past Landlord References.
Consider Credit Below 650 - Good Explanation.
Call or Email For A FREE Application.
Non-Refundable $45 Background Check.
Current Tenants Move Out 4/30/19.
No Interior Photos Yet...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105347
Property Id 105347
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4809974)