2525 Emerson Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry garage carpet range oven refrigerator

Available 06/01/19 Large Family Wanted: Section 8 Welcome! 6BR/3BA - Property Id: 105347



If your looking for a rare 6 bedroom 3 bathroom home in north MPLS that welcomes section 8 applicants, than look no further because this is the home for you.



This massive home sits on a large corner lot with a fenced in yard so the kids can play safely outside. The huge attached 2 car garage with additional off-street parking makes parking very convenient. The master bedroom has a bathroom attached and 2 additional bedrooms on the upper floor near by. There are 3 more bedrooms on the lower level making this a complete 6 bedroom home. With a bathroom on each level, you will never have to wait to use the restroom again! We are looking for a large family who would like to stay long term and we welcome section 8.



No Pets.

No Smoking.

Tenant Pay Utilities.

Must Provide 3 Good Past Landlord References.

Consider Credit Below 650 - Good Explanation.

Call or Email For A FREE Application.

Non-Refundable $45 Background Check.

Current Tenants Move Out 4/30/19.

No Interior Photos Yet...

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105347

No Pets Allowed



