Minneapolis, MN
2508 Taylor St North East
Last updated September 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

2508 Taylor St North East

2508 Taylor Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2508 Taylor Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Audubon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! This updated 2 Bed and 1 Bath home in NE Minneapolis is available for a 9/15 move in date!! Main level features, updated kitchen, enclosed porch, hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms and bath are all on main level. Lower level has laundry and is unfinished with plenty of storage. Large fenced in yard with firepit and a 2 car detached garage with opener. Conveniently located in the heart of NE! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care. (RENT: $1400.) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,400) (One-Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!! FIRST DATE AVAIL TO VIEW IS September 8th 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Taylor St North East have any available units?
2508 Taylor St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 Taylor St North East have?
Some of 2508 Taylor St North East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Taylor St North East currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Taylor St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Taylor St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2508 Taylor St North East is pet friendly.
Does 2508 Taylor St North East offer parking?
Yes, 2508 Taylor St North East offers parking.
Does 2508 Taylor St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 Taylor St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Taylor St North East have a pool?
Yes, 2508 Taylor St North East has a pool.
Does 2508 Taylor St North East have accessible units?
No, 2508 Taylor St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Taylor St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 Taylor St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
