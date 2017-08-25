2508 Taylor St North East

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage pet friendly

ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! This updated 2 Bed and 1 Bath home in NE Minneapolis is available for a 9/15 move in date!! Main level features, updated kitchen, enclosed porch, hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms and bath are all on main level. Lower level has laundry and is unfinished with plenty of storage. Large fenced in yard with firepit and a 2 car detached garage with opener. Conveniently located in the heart of NE! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care. (RENT: $1400.) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,400) (One-Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!! FIRST DATE AVAIL TO VIEW IS September 8th 2019