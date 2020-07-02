All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

2411 Pillsbury Ave S

2411 Pillsbury Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2411 Pillsbury Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 05/01/20 Carriage House - Property Id: 143878

Unique 2 bedroom, 2 bath carriage house located in the Whittier neighborhood.
Large closets
Laminate and tile
On site management
Laundry facilities in the main mansion
1 garage space included
Close to many restaurants
In between Uptown and Downtown
Near Institute of Art and Walker Art Center
Easy access to the Lakes
Close to bus line
No guns
No parties or events
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/143878
Property Id 143878

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5675185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Pillsbury Ave S have any available units?
2411 Pillsbury Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 Pillsbury Ave S have?
Some of 2411 Pillsbury Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 Pillsbury Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Pillsbury Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Pillsbury Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 2411 Pillsbury Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2411 Pillsbury Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2411 Pillsbury Ave S offers parking.
Does 2411 Pillsbury Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 Pillsbury Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Pillsbury Ave S have a pool?
No, 2411 Pillsbury Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2411 Pillsbury Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2411 Pillsbury Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Pillsbury Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2411 Pillsbury Ave S has units with dishwashers.

