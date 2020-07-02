2411 Pillsbury Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 05/01/20 Carriage House



Unique 2 bedroom, 2 bath carriage house located in the Whittier neighborhood.

Large closets

Laminate and tile

On site management

Laundry facilities in the main mansion

1 garage space included

Close to many restaurants

In between Uptown and Downtown

Near Institute of Art and Walker Art Center

Easy access to the Lakes

Close to bus line

No guns

No parties or events

No Pets Allowed



