2411 Pillsbury Ave S

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Carriage House - Property Id: 143878
Unique 2 bedroom, 2 bath carriage house located in the Whittier neighborhood.
Large closets
Laminate and tile
On site management
Laundry facilities in the main mansion
1 garage space included
Close to many restaurants
In between Uptown and Downtown
Near Institute of Art and Walker Art Center
Easy access to the Lakes
Close to bus line
No guns
No parties or events
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/143878
Property Id 143878
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5675185)