2334 Upton Ave. N.

**$500 Credit with a January lease signing and move in **

Check out this spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that has a great 3 season front porch. Other great features include a large kitchen with lots of cupboard space, fresh paint, laundry, a fenced in yard, and a 1 car detached garage!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/0iDk--LbEXI



Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

