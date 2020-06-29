All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2334 Upton Ave. N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2334 Upton Ave. N.
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:47 PM

2334 Upton Ave. N.

2334 North Upton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2334 North Upton Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**$500 Credit with a January lease signing and move in **
Check out this spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that has a great 3 season front porch. Other great features include a large kitchen with lots of cupboard space, fresh paint, laundry, a fenced in yard, and a 1 car detached garage!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/0iDk--LbEXI

Utilities paid by Resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 Upton Ave. N. have any available units?
2334 Upton Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2334 Upton Ave. N. have?
Some of 2334 Upton Ave. N.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 Upton Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
2334 Upton Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 Upton Ave. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2334 Upton Ave. N. is pet friendly.
Does 2334 Upton Ave. N. offer parking?
Yes, 2334 Upton Ave. N. offers parking.
Does 2334 Upton Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 Upton Ave. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 Upton Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 2334 Upton Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 2334 Upton Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 2334 Upton Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 Upton Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2334 Upton Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Velo
115 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University