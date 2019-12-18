2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Fantastic home in convenient location! This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. There are a ton of windows, allowing natural light throughout the whole home. You'll have a very modern kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, with an accent brick wall. Dining area is quite large and ready for a dinner party! Bedrooms are all good sized with plenty of closet space. There is a washer and dryer included in home. Off street parking. School District #1.



Lease Terms: Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Security Deposit equal to one months rent. Water, garabage, sewer, and lawn care are included in rent. All other utilities are the tenants reponsibility. Sorry, but no pets are allowed. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Modern living home in Minneapolis!