All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1

2221 Harriet Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Whittier
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2221 Harriet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Fantastic home in convenient location! This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. There are a ton of windows, allowing natural light throughout the whole home. You'll have a very modern kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, with an accent brick wall. Dining area is quite large and ready for a dinner party! Bedrooms are all good sized with plenty of closet space. There is a washer and dryer included in home. Off street parking. School District #1.

Lease Terms: Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. Security Deposit equal to one months rent. Water, garabage, sewer, and lawn care are included in rent. All other utilities are the tenants reponsibility. Sorry, but no pets are allowed. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Modern living home in Minneapolis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1 have any available units?
2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1 have a pool?
No, 2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2221 Harriet Avenue South - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University