Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Located in the desirable Uptown community, just a few blocks from Loring Park. This is the upper level of a beautifully updated duplex. Fresh paint, new carpet & updated appliances and a modern feel to the original wood floors and wood trim seen throughout the space. Free laundry in unit and a dishwasher make this 4 bedroom unit a must see it's ready for move in as early as November 1st.