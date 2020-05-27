All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:13 PM

2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1

2208 2nd St NE · No Longer Available
Location

2208 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Bottineau

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom main level duplex unit. Hardwood floors, 2 closets in the Master bedroom, and an unfinished basement for extra storage are a few great features of this unit. Enjoy the fully fenced in backyard and large front porch this Summer! Walking distance to many restaurants and entertainment spots!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/zdcLtQiZ2G8

Utilities paid by resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, Cable & Telephone.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1 have any available units?
2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1 have?
Some of 2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1 is pet friendly.
Does 2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1 offer parking?
No, 2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1 have a pool?
No, 2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1 have accessible units?
No, 2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 - 2nd Street N.E. #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
