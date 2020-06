Amenities

Located just off Lyndale and Franklin in Uptown, steps from the Wedge and Rudolph's, this charming and affordable 1BR, 1BA condo with an assigned off street parking stall include in rent is now available for lease. Features included real hardwood flooring throughout, gas range, ample cabinets in kitchen, large window in both living room and bedroom bringing in great natural light, and more! Included in rent: outdoor assigned parking stall, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating.