2020 Oakland Avenue

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/12fe896058 ---- Large 4 bedroom duplex features beautiful hardwood floors throughout common areas, an open floor plan, original built ins, 3 bedrooms on main level, spacious bathroom, very nice kitchen, plus a private bedroom upstairs with its own kitchen and bedroom! Shared laundry in building. Street parking. Section 8 welcome. Tenant responsible for water, sewer and garbage. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No smoking, or pets. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.