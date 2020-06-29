All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2020 Oakland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2020 Oakland Avenue
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:35 PM

2020 Oakland Avenue

2020 Oakland Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2020 Oakland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Ventura Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/12fe896058 ---- Large 4 bedroom duplex features beautiful hardwood floors throughout common areas, an open floor plan, original built ins, 3 bedrooms on main level, spacious bathroom, very nice kitchen, plus a private bedroom upstairs with its own kitchen and bedroom! Shared laundry in building. Street parking. Section 8 welcome. Tenant responsible for water, sewer and garbage. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No smoking, or pets. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Oakland Avenue have any available units?
2020 Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2020 Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Oakland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 2020 Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2020 Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2020 Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2020 Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 Oakland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 Oakland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Breton
707 8th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University