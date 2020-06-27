2005 Taylor Street N.E. #2

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Feel right at home in this turn-of-the-century 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit with beautiful hardwood floors, original woodwork, huge walk-in closet, claw foot tub, a spacious kitchen with a pantry, and much more. The high ceilings and enormous windows allow for tons of natural light.



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water, & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available 8/5/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.