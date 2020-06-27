All apartments in Minneapolis
2005 Taylor Street N.E. #2
2005 Taylor Street N.E. #2

2005 Taylor Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Taylor Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Windom Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Feel right at home in this turn-of-the-century 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit with beautiful hardwood floors, original woodwork, huge walk-in closet, claw foot tub, a spacious kitchen with a pantry, and much more. The high ceilings and enormous windows allow for tons of natural light.

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water, & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available 8/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

