200 Park Avenue

Enjoy high design loft style penthouse living with an amazing 500+square foot rooftop patio and downtown skyline views in this two level Park Ave Lofts 3BR corner unit offering over 3300 square feet in living space. Located in the heart of the Mill District, just steps from the Stone Arch Bridge, Guthrie Theatre and Gold Medal Park, this modern loft features three walls of windows, polished concrete floors, exposed concrete ceilings and exposed ductwork, huge open concept living area, gourmet kitchen with stainless/granite/island, master suite with walk-in closet and custom closet organizers, large den area on 2nd level with wet bar and ample storage, opening up to rooftop patio, and much more! Park Ave Lofts amenities include onsite professional management, secure access, community room and fitness center, private courtyard and community rooftop. Shorter term lease available with rent premium added (minimum 6 months).