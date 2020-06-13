All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

20 2nd Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Nicollet Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
sauna
yoga
Bright and sunny 1BR with incredible views at an affordable price at St Anthony Main. This updated unit offers a remodeled bathroom, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, a recessed balcony, and terrific views of the Mississippi and the Downtown skyline. The Falls Pinnacle complex has ample amenities: fitness center with separate yoga studio; indoor pool, jacuzzi, sauna and steam room, reservable theatre room; two reservable community rooms; conference room and business center; library; and a huge patio. Included with rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, gas, water/sewer/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 2nd Street NE have any available units?
20 2nd Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 2nd Street NE have?
Some of 20 2nd Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 2nd Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
20 2nd Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 2nd Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 20 2nd Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 20 2nd Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 20 2nd Street NE does offer parking.
Does 20 2nd Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 2nd Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 2nd Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 20 2nd Street NE has a pool.
Does 20 2nd Street NE have accessible units?
No, 20 2nd Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 20 2nd Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 2nd Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
