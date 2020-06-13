20 2nd Street NE

Amenities
Bright and sunny 1BR with incredible views at an affordable price at St Anthony Main. This updated unit offers a remodeled bathroom, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, a recessed balcony, and terrific views of the Mississippi and the Downtown skyline. The Falls Pinnacle complex has ample amenities: fitness center with separate yoga studio; indoor pool, jacuzzi, sauna and steam room, reservable theatre room; two reservable community rooms; conference room and business center; library; and a huge patio. Included with rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, gas, water/sewer/trash.