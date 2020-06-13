20 2nd Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room sauna yoga

Bright and sunny 1BR with incredible views at an affordable price at St Anthony Main. This updated unit offers a remodeled bathroom, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, a recessed balcony, and terrific views of the Mississippi and the Downtown skyline. The Falls Pinnacle complex has ample amenities: fitness center with separate yoga studio; indoor pool, jacuzzi, sauna and steam room, reservable theatre room; two reservable community rooms; conference room and business center; library; and a huge patio. Included with rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, gas, water/sewer/trash.