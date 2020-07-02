All apartments in Minneapolis
1901 Stevens Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 5:36 PM

1901 Stevens Avenue

1901 Stevens Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Stevens Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Stevens Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Available NOW!, This spacious unit is located on the third floor and has 1br/1ba. The condo features an updated kitchen, hardwood floors, and large windows that allow for ample sunlight! The building has a rooftop deck with amazing views of downtown mpls. Laundry located on lower level. Just blocks from the Convention Center, Downtown and easy access to the highways. Tenant is responsible for the electric bill. All other utilities are included. Pets considered for additional deposit. $55 dollar application fee per adult. $150 Lease admin fee, $7/month payment processing fee. Pets OK (RENT $1100)(Security Deposit $1100) Tenant responsible for electricity. Book a showing today via Showmojo: (COPY AND PASTE: https://showmojo.com/angell/gallery) or TEXT John for a showing 612 310 2241

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Stevens Avenue have any available units?
1901 Stevens Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Stevens Avenue have?
Some of 1901 Stevens Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Stevens Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Stevens Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Stevens Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 Stevens Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1901 Stevens Avenue offer parking?
No, 1901 Stevens Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Stevens Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Stevens Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Stevens Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1901 Stevens Avenue has a pool.
Does 1901 Stevens Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1901 Stevens Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Stevens Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Stevens Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

