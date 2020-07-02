1901 Stevens Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

Available NOW!, This spacious unit is located on the third floor and has 1br/1ba. The condo features an updated kitchen, hardwood floors, and large windows that allow for ample sunlight! The building has a rooftop deck with amazing views of downtown mpls. Laundry located on lower level. Just blocks from the Convention Center, Downtown and easy access to the highways. Tenant is responsible for the electric bill. All other utilities are included. Pets considered for additional deposit. $55 dollar application fee per adult. $150 Lease admin fee, $7/month payment processing fee. Pets OK (RENT $1100)(Security Deposit $1100) Tenant responsible for electricity. Book a showing today via Showmojo: (COPY AND PASTE: https://showmojo.com/angell/gallery) or TEXT John for a showing 612 310 2241