1805 13th Ave S
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:40 AM

1805 13th Ave S

1805 13th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1805 13th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Ventura Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available October 1st!

You will fall in love with this beautifully updated 4 BR/2 BA home in Ventura Village!

Just about everything is new! The gorgeous kitchen has newer cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances! Both bathrooms have beautiful tile, newer vanities, and light fixtures.

The entire home is tastefully painted, beautiful hardwood floors and a gorgeous beamed ceiling in the living room.

You must see this amazing home!

Pet Policy : Cats and Dogs under 20lbs allowed with ZERO pet rent and $100 deposit (refundable)

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 6 of occupants
Available October 1st
Off-street parking

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 13th Ave S have any available units?
1805 13th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 13th Ave S have?
Some of 1805 13th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 13th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1805 13th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 13th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 13th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1805 13th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 1805 13th Ave S offers parking.
Does 1805 13th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 13th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 13th Ave S have a pool?
No, 1805 13th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1805 13th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1805 13th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 13th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 13th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
