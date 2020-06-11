1805 13th Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Available October 1st!



You will fall in love with this beautifully updated 4 BR/2 BA home in Ventura Village!



Just about everything is new! The gorgeous kitchen has newer cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances! Both bathrooms have beautiful tile, newer vanities, and light fixtures.



The entire home is tastefully painted, beautiful hardwood floors and a gorgeous beamed ceiling in the living room.



You must see this amazing home!



Pet Policy : Cats and Dogs under 20lbs allowed with ZERO pet rent and $100 deposit (refundable)



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 6 of occupants

Available October 1st

Off-street parking



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing