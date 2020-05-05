All apartments in Minneapolis
1801 Thomas Avenue N
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1801 Thomas Avenue N

1801 Thomas Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Thomas Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e74b410a0 ---- Cute two bedroom home has been meticulously cared for, features hardwood floors throughout main level living room, dining room, and two bedrooms. Tile floor and walls in bathroom. Kitchen boasts stainless steel oven, and a matching refrigerator and microwave. Plenty of racks and cupboards for storage. Washer and dryer located in unfinished basement, which also has tons of room for in unit storage. Fenced in backyard with garden. One car garage plus extra off street parking spot next to garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant responsible for mowing, lawn care, and snow removal. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Thomas Avenue N have any available units?
1801 Thomas Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Thomas Avenue N have?
Some of 1801 Thomas Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Thomas Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Thomas Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Thomas Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Thomas Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1801 Thomas Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Thomas Avenue N offers parking.
Does 1801 Thomas Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 Thomas Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Thomas Avenue N have a pool?
No, 1801 Thomas Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Thomas Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 1801 Thomas Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Thomas Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Thomas Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.

