1801 Thomas Avenue N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning courtyard

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e74b410a0 ---- Cute two bedroom home has been meticulously cared for, features hardwood floors throughout main level living room, dining room, and two bedrooms. Tile floor and walls in bathroom. Kitchen boasts stainless steel oven, and a matching refrigerator and microwave. Plenty of racks and cupboards for storage. Washer and dryer located in unfinished basement, which also has tons of room for in unit storage. Fenced in backyard with garden. One car garage plus extra off street parking spot next to garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant responsible for mowing, lawn care, and snow removal. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.