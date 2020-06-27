All apartments in Minneapolis
1770 Bryant Avenue S

Location

1770 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lowry Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Located in the heart of the Lowry Hill/Mount Curve area, this charming 1BR, 1BA condo with serene park views is one of the best values under $1400 with indoor heated parking included in rent and in-unit laundry! Condo features include beautiful hardwood flooring, fully remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, built in buffet area, plenty of kitchen cabinet storage, large laundry/storage closet, huge 15x11 bedroom, updated bathroom, custom blinds in living room and bedroom, and more! Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, in-unit laundry, free laundry facilities in hallway, water/sewer/trash, heating, basic cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

