Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 2 story home in Pristine condition just off Olsen Memorial and just minutes from downtown. This home features hardwood throughout, an updated spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and built ins in the formal dining room. It also includes a 3 seasoned porch, ceiling fans, private backyard partially fenced with patio, and 2 stall detached garage. Call for more information.