1441 W 35th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db477a008f ---- This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom main floor unit has it all! Entry level features stunning hardwood floors throughout the 2 large bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, and family room with a decorative fireplace. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, dishwasher, and newer cabinets. Walks directly out to private deck, great for relaxing during summer months! Basement master bed/bath is nearly 200 square feet, has a huge walk in closet, and heated floors in bathroom! Laundry is free and private. 2 car attached garage included. Flat $35 fee for gas. Tenant pays for electricity. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.