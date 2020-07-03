All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1441 W 35th Street
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

1441 W 35th Street

1441 West 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1441 West 35th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408
East Calhoun

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db477a008f ---- This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom main floor unit has it all! Entry level features stunning hardwood floors throughout the 2 large bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, and family room with a decorative fireplace. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, dishwasher, and newer cabinets. Walks directly out to private deck, great for relaxing during summer months! Basement master bed/bath is nearly 200 square feet, has a huge walk in closet, and heated floors in bathroom! Laundry is free and private. 2 car attached garage included. Flat $35 fee for gas. Tenant pays for electricity. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 W 35th Street have any available units?
1441 W 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 W 35th Street have?
Some of 1441 W 35th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 W 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1441 W 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 W 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1441 W 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1441 W 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1441 W 35th Street offers parking.
Does 1441 W 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 W 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 W 35th Street have a pool?
No, 1441 W 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1441 W 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 1441 W 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 W 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 W 35th Street has units with dishwashers.

